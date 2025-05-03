The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Whitman installs HALO vape sensors

By Caroline Beard
May 3, 2025
Approximately 6% of middle and high school students nationwide vape, especially in less-monitored areas like bathrooms and locker rooms. As addiction is common among teens and can result in severe health complications, the county aims to help students quit vaping through increased supervision.  

Whitman installed and activated vape sensors from HALO Smart Sensor on April 3 as part of an updated countywide initiative to increase students’ safety. MCPS announced the plan in April 2023 as the newest step in efforts to curb substance abuse in all middle and high schools.

In May 2023, MCPS selected Whitman as part of a pilot program to test different vape sensor technologies. HALO vape sensors monitor air quality to detect the presence of any chemicals associated with vaping, such as formaldehyde and acrolein. The system then alerts the school administration, allowing them to respond immediately. 

English teacher Trisan Garnett said she’s unsure of how impactful the sensors will be, but she hopes they create change.

“I hope that it will be a deterrent for students bringing paraphernalia into the school,” Garnett said. “I think it’ll be more effective if an alarm actually goes off.”

The funding for the vape sensors comes from Maryland’s $7.5 million settlement with Juul Labs, an e-cigarette producer. The Montgomery County Council voted unanimously to allocate the money to the vape sensors.

Freshman Gauri Kumbar says she doubts the new surveillance will effectively mitigate vaping.

“I think they will help increase the fear around being caught in school, however I don’t think it’s going to do much outside of school,” Kumbar said. “It’s not really tackling the issue, just limiting it on the Whitman campus, and I’m not really sure what the value of that is if we can’t get people out of this cycle.”

Principal Gregory Miller sent a school-wide email immediately after staff activated the sensors, saying any students present when a sensor is triggered may be subject to questioning and discipline according to the MCPS Student Code of Conduct. 

Sophomore Evan Schwartz is optimistic that this development will benefit the Whitman community.

“Students should know that they don’t need to vape to be cool,” Schwartz said. “I think vape detectors are definitely a good idea, and will have a positive impact on Whitman.”

Caroline Beard, News Writer