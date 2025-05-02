Softball falls to Sherwood 16–0

The softball team (7–7) fell to the Sherwood Warriors (14–0) 16–0 on Thursday afternoon.

Offensively, Whitman struggled to keep up with Sherwood with their strong pitching holding the Vikes scoreless for the whole game. Sherwood got off to a fast start, gaining three runs in both the first and second innings. Whitman made attempts to score, but with solid defense and pitching from Sherwood, the Vikings were shut down.

Junior Asha Tallapragada pitched for Whitman throughout all four innings, surrendering 15 hits and 16 runs. The Warriors continued their lead into the third and fourth innings, scoring eight runs on seven hits in the third and adding two runs in the fourth, ending the game 16–0.

The Vikes will look to bounce back to their winning streak against the Paint Branch Panthers on Saturday, May 3, at 2 p.m.

Asha Tallapragada is the lead opinion editor for The Black & White.