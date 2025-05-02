The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Boys volleyball demolishes Blake 3–0 to advance in the playoffs

By Theodore Dupree
May 2, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

The boys’ volleyball team (8–4) handily beat the Blake Bengals (7–5) 3–0 in the first round of the county playoffs on Thursday afternoon.

The first set was close to start as nine-seed Blake looked to pull off an upset against the eight-seed Vikings. Whitman pulled away slowly as the set went on and came out on top 25–18.

The Vikes did not let up in the second set as their offensive outburst carried them to a 25–15 set victory and put Blake on the brink of elimination. The third and final set was more of the same, with Whitman dominating from start to finish. The Vikings took the set 25–15 and won the game 3–0 to keep their season alive.

The Vikes will play away against the Winston Churchill Bulldogs (12–0) in the county quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 6 at 7 p.m.

