Baseball falls to Damascus 6–2

By Rafe Gonzalez
May 2, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

The baseball team (12–4) lost to the Damascus Hornets (16–2) 6–2 on Thursday during community night.

Damascus got out to an early lead in the top of the second inning after a wild pitch allowed a runner to score, putting them up 1–0. Despite a game-tying sacrifice fly by senior Dorian Smith in the bottom of the frame, Damascus continued to dominate offensively, scoring two more in the following inning. Whitman batters were getting on base frequently, but poor hitting with runners in scoring position kept the Vikes at one run until the sixth inning. At the bottom of the sixth, senior Charlie Buckles hit an RBI single to score 6–2, but it was too little and too late.

On the mound, senior starter Wells Twining was not as dominant as usual. While Twining struck out six Damascus hitters, he gave up three runs in only four innings pitched. Dominant pitching from the Hornets kept them in control for the whole game, and poor relief pitching by Whitman didn’t make matters any better.

Whitman looks to bounce back after this loss Saturday, May 3, as they take on Clarksburg away at 2 p.m.

