Softball defeats Wootton Patriots 11–9

The softball team (7–6) defeated the Wootton Patriots (7–9) 11–9 on Wednesday afternoon.

Freshman Briley Silvola started pitching for Whitman, allowing four hits and nine runs over five innings while having a strong game with six strikeouts and walking seven. The Patriots got on the board first, ending the top of the inning with a 2–0 lead. By the bottom of the first, Whitman responded quickly, tying the game 2–2 when senior captain Marisa Janger singles to center field, allowing senior captain Ariel Kim and junior Sienna Rancilio to score.

The Patriots continued their lead, gaining two more runs by the second inning. Whitman then took the lead, earning three runs with Rancillio and junior Sydney Altman each scoring, and sophomore Julia Marcou scoring on a wild pitch.

The Vikings’ momentum carried into the fourth inning and the fifth inning, earning three runs in each, putting the score 11–4. Sophomore Quinn Barnowski singled on a drive to the right fielder, causing Kim and Janger to score. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Janger singled to the left fielder, leading Silvola and Kim to score on the throw. Altman hit a ground ball, reaching on an error, helping Rancilio to score. Janger pitched for the fifth inning in relief, allowing zero runs for Whitman. Wootton made one last attempt in the sixth inning, scoring five runs, but it wasn’t enough to come back, with the final score being 11–9.

The Vikes will hope to continue this winning streak against the Sherwood Warriors on Thursday, May 1, at 3:30 p.m.