Girls lacrosse destroys Montgomery Blair 14–3 on senior night

By Max Wolf
April 30, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

The girls’ lacrosse team (8–4) defeated the Montgomery Blair Blazers (5–5) 14–3 at home Monday on senior night, bouncing back from their tough loss against Sherwood.

The Vikes opened the game firing on all cylinders, jumping out to a quick lead. In the first half, goal-scoring from Whitman seniors Hannah Skipper and Lisa Tessel helped put the game away early. 

Defensively, the Vikes were also completely dominant, maintaining consistent possession and shutting down most of Blair’s limited opportunities. Senior Catherine Reichert was the primary contributor on defense, dominating on ground balls and adding on a goal of her own.

The Vikes will look towards the playoffs next week, where they will face the Rockville Rams at a date and time that is to be determined.

About the Contributors
Max Wolf, Sports Writer
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus