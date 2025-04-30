Girls lacrosse destroys Montgomery Blair 14–3 on senior night

The girls’ lacrosse team (8–4) defeated the Montgomery Blair Blazers (5–5) 14–3 at home Monday on senior night, bouncing back from their tough loss against Sherwood.

The Vikes opened the game firing on all cylinders, jumping out to a quick lead. In the first half, goal-scoring from Whitman seniors Hannah Skipper and Lisa Tessel helped put the game away early.

Defensively, the Vikes were also completely dominant, maintaining consistent possession and shutting down most of Blair’s limited opportunities. Senior Catherine Reichert was the primary contributor on defense, dominating on ground balls and adding on a goal of her own.

The Vikes will look towards the playoffs next week, where they will face the Rockville Rams at a date and time that is to be determined.