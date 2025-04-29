Photo of the Day, 4/28: Whitman hosts second annual Biomedical Club Exhibit

Whitman hosted its second annual Biomedical Club Exhibit yesterday in the commons, bringing together professionals from across the DMV to educate students about careers in healthcare and biomedical fields. The event aimed to expand exposure and provide opportunities for students interested in pursuing these fields.

Senior Kangyi Zhou founded the Biomedical Club last year and said she hopes to expand students’ engagement in biomedicine through events such as this one.

“The main goal is to get students interested in biomedicine,” Zhou said. “We have fun activities that everyone can come enjoy at the Biomedical Club, and we also bring in speakers and do workshops throughout the school year.”

The club gathered professionals from several organizations including DMV Petri Dish, Science is Elemental and the Washington Junior Academy of Sciences. At the exhibit, each organization had their own stand and presented past research, new concepts and internship offerings to Whitman students.

Project Coordinator for DMV Petri Dish’s Computational Working Group Matthew Zamora said he believes students should pursue research at an early age.

“Anybody with enough passion is able to do real research, you don’t have to wait until later on in life,” Zamora said. “In the rare diseases where there isn’t a lot of attention, you can make an impact earlier on in your career.”

In addition to participating in Whitman’s Biomedical Exhibit, DMV Petri Dish — a non profit organization — hosts weekly public events that provide resources and networking opportunities for local innovators and entrepreneurs specializing in science, technology and business.

Sophomore Finn Silvola said the Biomedical Club’s exhibit served as chances for Whitman students to explore their interests and make valuable connections within their community.

“No matter how small or niche your interest might be in that topic, [events like this] allow people to find something that they’d like to do in their future,” Silvola said. “Enabling those opportunities and allowing that for as many people as possible is hugely beneficial to the base of Whitman.”