Baseball defeats Quince Orchard 6–1

The baseball team (12–3) defeated Quince Orchard (11–5) 6–1 on Tuesday afternoon.

Whitman quickly got off to a hot start in the top of the second inning when senior Charlie Buckles hit a leadoff home run to lead the game 1–0. The scoring continued in the top of the fourth inning when senior Sammy Berman drove in senior Cole Roman, followed by a two–run single by sophomore Marcus Dober. Freshman Noah Caruso added a two–run single of his own in the top of the sixth inning.

Berman started on the mound for the Vikes and dominated the QO hitters. Berman struck out five of the first six hitters, and was able to attain nine strikeouts in only four and two–thirds of an inning. Junior Sam Clement came in for relief and was able to navigate through a tricky sixth inning in which an error put a runner in scoring position for QO. Freshman Puck Gardiner finished the game with a clean seventh inning for the Vikes.

Whitman looks to build off of their six-game win streak on Thursday, May 1, as they take on Damascus at home at 7 p.m.