Boys volleyball annihilates Rockville 3–0 on senior night

By Theodore Dupree
April 29, 2025
The boys’ volleyball team (7–4) defeated the Rockville Rams (3–9) 3–0 on Monday for senior night. Seniors Erik Wingle, Devin Kim, Will Swearingen and Sebastian Timko were honored before the game.

The Vikes got off to a quick start in the first set with their offense getting kill after kill. Rockville struggled throughout as Whitman won the set 25–12.

The Vikes built on their momentum in the second set and took it 25–12.

Whitman cruised to a 25–18 victory in the last set to win 3–0, sending seniors on top in their final regular-season game.

The Vikes will host the Blake Bengals (7–4) on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in the first round of the county playoffs.

