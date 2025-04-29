Boys lacrosse cruises past Blair 15–4 on senior night

The boys’ lacrosse team (11–1) beat the Montgomery Blair Blazers (5–5) 15–4 on Monday night, capping off a great regular season with a farewell to the seniors.

The Vikes started off slow, only scoring three goals in the first quarter and six in the half. The Blazers did a great job of keeping the game within striking distance, as they never trailed by more than five until late in the third quarter.

In the beginning of the fourth quarter, Whitman had an electric 15-minute period to bring the game safely out of hand. They scored seven goals in this time and conceded none, with junior Sean Sanders and seniors Drew Delano and Ben Ersek each scoring multiple goals in the period. Delano dodged and weaved his way into a team-leading four goals.

Before the game, all of the seniors were commemorated during the ceremony. Congratulations to Nick Schnappauf, Ben Ersek, Cole Werkman, Jamie Yetman, Jesse Henning, James Solomon, Sebastian Silver, Evan Brown, Jack Muir, Connor Ho, Liam Plitt, Hobson Mercer, Drew Delano, Charlie Ingis, Cade Afas, Mark Buckley and Alex Levin on their varsity careers.

The Vikes will look to continue their success this season with a run in the playoffs starting next week.