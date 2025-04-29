Softball destroys Springbrook 18–9 on senior night

The softball team (6–6) crushed the Springbrook Devils (0–9) 18–9 on Monday for senior night.

Whitman dominated from the start with eight runs in the first inning. Sydney Altman’s double caused senior captain Ariel Kim and junior Sienna Rancilio to score. This was followed by senior Marisa Janger scoring on a passed ball. Freshman Briely Silvola pitched the whole game, giving up five hits and nine runs over five innings. Whitman continued their lead in the second inning, scoring six more runs.

In the third inning, both teams scored one run, with Rancilio scoring for Whitman. The Vikes continued to dominate in the fourth inning with junior Ainsley Hollis scoring in the bottom of the fourth inning. By the fifth inning, Springbrook tried to catch up, earning six runs by the top of the fifth. However, Whitman gained two more runs, extending their lead even further. Junior Emma Benaissa singled a drive to left field, helping Altman score. Silvola lined to center field to the third baseman, causing Barnowski to score. After the game, seniors Ariel Kim and Marisa Janger were honored at the post-win celebration.

The Vikes hope to continue their winning streak against the Wootton Patriots on Wednesday, April 30, at 3:45 p.m.

