Girls lacrosse falls to Sherwood 18–10

By Max Wolf
April 28, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

The girls’ lacrosse team (7–4) fell to the Sherwood Warriors (10–0) 18–10 on Saturday, ending their seven-game winning streak.

The Vikes kept it close throughout the first half, with strong defense from junior Mason Miller and senior Catherine Reichert limiting Sherwood’s offense. However, the Warriors opened up the second half with newfound energy, scoring a flurry of goals and quickly gaining a lead. The Whitman girls kept fighting hard but were outmatched as Sherwood held strong.

Seniors Quinn Foa and Kaitlin Lowy were bright spots for the Vikes on offense, each scoring multiple goals. Junior Keira Robinson was also a key contributor on offense, helping Whitman keep the game close for as long as possible. 

The Vikes will look to bounce back on Monday, April 28, when they host the Blair Blazers for senior night at 7 p.m.

