The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Boys lacrosse cruises past Springbrook 20-2

By Lucas Bloomberg
April 28, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

The boys’ lacrosse team (10–0) crushed the Springbrook Blue Devils (1–8) 20–2 on Thursday night, clinching a bye in the playoffs.

Whitman’s offense was yet again firing on all cylinders. 10 goals in the first quarter and 16 in the half put the game to bed early. This scoring spurt was led by juniors Sean Sanders and Tommy Gardiner, who scored eight goals during the period. As the season persists, Whitman continues to show its depth as six players scored multiple goals, and 10 got on the score sheet.

For the majority of the game, the Vikes’ defense watched the forwards excel on the attacking half. When Whitman’s defense was under pressure, they stayed tight as a unit and allowed only two consolation goals.

The Vikes will look to continue their form as they take on the undefeated Sherwood Warriors (9–0) away on Saturday, April 26 at noon.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Uncategorized
Baseball finishes off Blair 6-5
Baseball finishes off Blair 6-5
With an increased trend for social activism, the number of nonprofits has grown at a steady rate of 1.4% annually over the past twenty years. However, numerous obstacles stand in the way of true success for these high school students, from employment to tax-exempt status.
Youth creating change: how nonprofits clash with performativity
Wood Acres sees rise in robberies
Wood Acres sees rise in robberies
Boys Basketball annihilates Walter Johnson 78–52
Boys Basketball annihilates Walter Johnson 78–52
Girls Basketball defeats Walter Johnson 57–54
Girls Basketball defeats Walter Johnson 57–54
Wrestling takes dual meet victories against Sherwood and Einstein
Wrestling takes dual meet victories against Sherwood and Einstein
About the Contributors
Lucas Bloomberg, Sports Writer
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus