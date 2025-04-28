Boys lacrosse cruises past Springbrook 20-2

The boys’ lacrosse team (10–0) crushed the Springbrook Blue Devils (1–8) 20–2 on Thursday night, clinching a bye in the playoffs.

Whitman’s offense was yet again firing on all cylinders. 10 goals in the first quarter and 16 in the half put the game to bed early. This scoring spurt was led by juniors Sean Sanders and Tommy Gardiner, who scored eight goals during the period. As the season persists, Whitman continues to show its depth as six players scored multiple goals, and 10 got on the score sheet.

For the majority of the game, the Vikes’ defense watched the forwards excel on the attacking half. When Whitman’s defense was under pressure, they stayed tight as a unit and allowed only two consolation goals.

The Vikes will look to continue their form as they take on the undefeated Sherwood Warriors (9–0) away on Saturday, April 26 at noon.