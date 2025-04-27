Baseball demolishes Northwood 19–0

The baseball team (11–3) annihilated Northwood (3–9) 19–0 on Saturday afternoon in a five-inning no-hitter.

Senior Charlie Buckles started the scoring with a first-inning sacrifice fly. Soon after, runs were coming in left and right for the Vikes. Hitters were being selective with pitches and were able to get 12 walks and 10 hits in the game. Senior Conner Werkman led the team with three hits in three at-bats, including two doubles, and junior Tait Nickerson added two hits as well.

On the mound, five different pitchers pitched for the Vikes, none of whom pitched more than one inning. In total, the five were able to get a combined 10 strikeouts in five innings without giving up a hit, an impressive feat for a high school team. Junior Max Schlossman stood out with three strikeouts in one inning, giving up no base runners.

The baseball team looks to build off of their five-game win streak on Tuesday, April 29, as they take on Quince Orchard away at 3:45 p.m.