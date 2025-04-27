Boys lacrosse falls to Sherwood 15-7

The boys’ lacrosse team (10–1) fell to the Sherwood Warriors (10–0) 15–7 on Saturday afternoon, attaining their first loss of the season.

The Vikes started off well, as junior Sean Sanders scored the first goal just a couple of minutes into the game. However, the Warriors immediately scored six consecutive goals to close out the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Whitman regained their momentum and shaved off two goals from Sherwood’s lead. With a score of 9-6 going into the second half, it looked like the Vikings could pull off a comeback.

In the second half, Sherwood’s smothering defense allowed only one goal for the Vikes, putting the game away. Whitman had their worst tallies of the season on both sides of the ball, scoring in the single digits for the first time all season. The Vikes did have some bright spots as Sanders and seniors Ben Ersek and Drew Delano each notched multiple goals, with Delano scoring a hat-trick.

The Vikings will look to turn it around as they take on the Montgomery Blair Blazers (4–4) at home on Monday, April 28 at 5:30 p.m.