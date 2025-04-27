The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Boys volleyball demolishes Wootton 3–1

By Theodore Dupree
April 26, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

The boys’ volleyball team (6–4) defeated the Wootton Patriots (8–2) 3–1 on Friday night.

After a tough loss to Seneca Valley earlier in the week, the Vikings played with a chip on their shoulder and took down one of the top teams in the county. 

Whitman started the first set well and rode a late surge to win the set 25–20. The Vikes dominated the second set throughout and secured a 25–15 set victory.

The Patriots found their footing in the third set and built a big lead. The Vikings lost the set 25–15 but took a 2–1 lead into the fourth set.

Wootton kept it close for most of the final set, but the Vikings’ attack proved too much. Whitman came out on top in the set 25–21 and won the game 3–1.

The Vikes will host the Rockville Rams (3–8) for senior night on Monday, April 28, at 7 p.m. in their final game of the regular season.

