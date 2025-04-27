Softball falls to Montgomery Blair 28-13

The softball team (5–6) fell to the Blair Blazers (3–8) 28–13 on Friday afternoon.

Freshman Briley Silvola started pitching for Whitman, allowing three hits and nine runs. The Blazers started on offense, scoring the first four runs for a 4–0 lead by the end of the first inning. The Blazers kept their lead into the second inning with seven more runs. Whitman put in a strong effort, gaining four runs in the bottom of the third inning. Junior Sydney Altman’s single caused junior Emma Benasiisa and Sienna Rancilo to score.

The Blazers scored five more runs in the top of the fourth inning, extending their lead to 18–4. Senior captain Marisa Janger pitched four innings, striking out twice. The Vikings persisted, scoring four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Sophomore Julia Macoue hit a ground ball, allowing Benaissa and Rancilio to score. By the fifth inning, Whitman scored five runs, with Janger and Altman each hitting doubles and scoring two runs each. The Blazers continued their lead, scoring four runs by the fifth inning and six more runs by the end of the sixth inning, ultimately leaving the final score 28–13. Whitman amassed a total of 11 hits in the game. Altman collected two hits, and Benaissa led the team with four walks.

Whitman hopes to add another win to their record when they host Springbrook on Monday, April 28, at 3:45 p.m.