Girls lacrosse annihilates Springbrook 22–2

The girls’ lacrosse team (7–3) defeated the Springbrook Blue Devils (4–5) 22–2 at home Thursday night, extending their winning streak to seven games.

The Vikes executed flawless draw control throughout the first half, helping them jump out to an early lead. The Whitman girls eased up on goal scoring in the second half, but they still held the majority of ball possession. The team completely shut down the Springbrook counterattack, holding them to just two total goals.

The win for the Vikes was a true team effort, as seven girls scored more than one goal. Junior Charlotte Dorsey and seniors Quinn Foa and Kaitlin Lowy headed the offense, each finding the back of the net three or more times.

The Vikes will look to earn their eighth consecutive victory at home on Saturday, April 26, where they match up against the undefeated Sherwood Warriors.