The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Boys lacrosse obliterates Wheaton 24-1

By Lucas Bloomberg
April 25, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

The boys’ lacrosse team (60) destroyed the Wheaton Knights (0–6) 24–1 Friday night, continuing their undefeated streak.

It didn’t take long for the Vikes to get on the board as senior Cole Werkman scored within the first minute. A flurry of goals from junior Sean Sanders and seniors Drew Delano and Ben Ersek gave Whitman a 10-point lead by the end of the first quarter. Whitman had a strong offense throughout the game, finding gaps in Wheaton’s weak defense. 

On the defensive end, the Vikings stopped the Knights at each possession, making it impossible for Wheaton to gain an offensive rhythm. Midway through the second quarter, Delano notched his third goal, bringing his career total to 100. This feat, attained after 11 goals in the last two games, highlights his outstanding varsity career. 

The Vikes will look to continue their undefeated streak as they take on the Poolesville Falcons (4-0) away on Monday, April 7 at 7:15 pm.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Softball cruises past Kennedy Cavaliers 19-9
Softball cruises past Kennedy Cavaliers 19-9
Baseball finishes off Blair 6-5
Baseball finishes off Blair 6-5
Softball team destroys Northwood 26-7
Softball team destroys Northwood 26-7
Boys lacrosse dominates Watkins Mill 20-0
Boys lacrosse dominates Watkins Mill 20-0
Baseball crushes BCC 9–1 in Battle of Bethesda
Baseball crushes BCC 9–1 in Battle of Bethesda
Girls lacrosse obliterates Watkins Mill 23–3
Girls lacrosse obliterates Watkins Mill 23–3
About the Contributors
Lucas Bloomberg, Sports Writer
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus