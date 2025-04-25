Boys lacrosse obliterates Wheaton 24-1

The boys’ lacrosse team (6–0) destroyed the Wheaton Knights (0–6) 24–1 Friday night, continuing their undefeated streak.

It didn’t take long for the Vikes to get on the board as senior Cole Werkman scored within the first minute. A flurry of goals from junior Sean Sanders and seniors Drew Delano and Ben Ersek gave Whitman a 10-point lead by the end of the first quarter. Whitman had a strong offense throughout the game, finding gaps in Wheaton’s weak defense.

On the defensive end, the Vikings stopped the Knights at each possession, making it impossible for Wheaton to gain an offensive rhythm. Midway through the second quarter, Delano notched his third goal, bringing his career total to 100. This feat, attained after 11 goals in the last two games, highlights his outstanding varsity career.

The Vikes will look to continue their undefeated streak as they take on the Poolesville Falcons (4-0) away on Monday, April 7 at 7:15 pm.