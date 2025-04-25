Softball cruises past Kennedy Cavaliers 19-9

The softball team (5–5) dominated the John F. Kennedy Cavaliers (2–5) 19–9 on Wednesday afternoon.

Freshman Briley Silvola started pitching for the Vikes, allowing three hits and nine runs while having a strong game with six strikeouts. The Cavaliers started on offense and set the score at 3–0 by the end of the top of the first inning. Whitman put up their end of the fight, tying the score by the bottom of the first. The game remained tied at 4–4 until the end of the second inning, with senior captain Marisa Janger contributing a single. The Vikings took the lead by the bottom of the third inning with their well-rounded offense putting them ahead, leading the game 7–5.

Whitman continued this energy into the fourth inning, earning eight runs and six hits. Junior Emma Benaissa and Janger drew a walk, earning two runs. Additionally, sophomore Julia Marcou singled and scored two runs. The Cavaliers made one final effort in the fifth inning, scoring three runs, but it wasn’t enough to come back as Whitman scored two in the bottom of the fifth inning. Janger and Benasissa scored after an error from the left fielder. Sophomores Quinn Barnowiski and Silvola added to The Vikes’ lead in the sixth inning, sealing the game 19-9.

The Vikes will host the Blair Blazers on Friday, April 25th at 3:45 p.m. with hopes to extend their winning streak.