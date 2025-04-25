The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Baseball finishes off Blair 6-5

By Rafe Gonzalez
April 24, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

The baseball team (10–3) narrowly beat Montgomery Blair (6–7) 6–5 on Wednesday night.

Senior Charlie Buckles started the momentum for the Vikes in the second inning with a leadoff home run, putting Whitman up 1–0. However, Blair easily answered by scoring runs in the next three innings, making the score 4–1. Blair’s success continued until the bottom of the fifth, where everything seemed to go right for the Whitman bats. Impressive baserunning by freshman Noah Caruso got one run back for the Vikes, and senior Cole Roman tied the game with a two–RBI double. Senior RJ Heller then drove in two more with a sharp ground ball to third that resulted in an error, putting the Vikes up 6–4. This was enough for the Vikes as they held on to this lead for the rest of the game. 

Senior Wells Twining got the start on the mound for Whitman and pitched four solid innings with four strikeouts and only two runs allowed. Junior Kenneth Nickerson pitched solidly in relief, getting through the next two innings with four strikeouts and only one earned one allowed. Despite a late attempt at a comeback by Blair, Buckles was able to get through the final inning and earned the save.

The baseball team looks to continue their winning streak Saturday, April 26, as they take on Northwood at home at 2 p.m.

Rafe Gonzalez, Sports Writer
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus