The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Softball team destroys Northwood 26-7

By Maya Defty
April 23, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

The softball team (3–6) demolished the Northwood Gladiators (8–1) 26–7 on Tuesday afternoon. 

Whitman dominated from the start with eight runs in the first inning, starting with senior captain Marisa Jangers’ single. This was followed by juniors Sydney Altman and Emma Benaissa each scoring two runs. Freshman Briley Silvola started pitching for Whitman, giving up two hits and five runs in four innings. In the bottom of the first, Silvola had a strong start earning all three outs. The Vikes continued their lead into the second inning, scoring seven more runs. 

Whitman continued this energy into the third inning, earning eight more runs with only three hits. Altman and junior Daniela Ibrahim were hit by a pitch, scoring two runs. The Vikings’ offensive dominance continued in the fourth inning, gaining two runs from Silvola and junior Ainsley Hollis. At the bottom of the fourth inning, Northwood was able to gain five runs. Senior captain Marisa Janger had her pitching debut in the fifth with two strikeouts. Altman added to Whitman’s lead with a run in the fifth inning, finalizing the game 26–7. 

The Vikes hope to continue their winning streak at home against the Kennedy Cavaliers on Wednesday, April 23 at 3:45 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Boys lacrosse dominates Watkins Mill 20-0
Boys lacrosse dominates Watkins Mill 20-0
Baseball crushes BCC 9–1 in Battle of Bethesda
Baseball crushes BCC 9–1 in Battle of Bethesda
Girls lacrosse obliterates Watkins Mill 23–3
Girls lacrosse obliterates Watkins Mill 23–3
As draft night on April 24 is fast approaching, this is The Black & White’s 2025 Commanders mock draft.
The Black and White’s 2025 Washington Commanders mock draft
Baseball cruises to victories against Poolesville and Wootton
Baseball cruises to victories against Poolesville and Wootton
The evolution of national sports television played a significant role in bringing sports events to a broader audience, marking an important milestone in the history of televised sports in America.
From bleachers to screens: the evolution of sports viewing in America
About the Contributors
Maya Defty, Sports Writer
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus