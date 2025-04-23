Softball team destroys Northwood 26-7

The softball team (3–6) demolished the Northwood Gladiators (8–1) 26–7 on Tuesday afternoon.

Whitman dominated from the start with eight runs in the first inning, starting with senior captain Marisa Jangers’ single. This was followed by juniors Sydney Altman and Emma Benaissa each scoring two runs. Freshman Briley Silvola started pitching for Whitman, giving up two hits and five runs in four innings. In the bottom of the first, Silvola had a strong start earning all three outs. The Vikes continued their lead into the second inning, scoring seven more runs.

Whitman continued this energy into the third inning, earning eight more runs with only three hits. Altman and junior Daniela Ibrahim were hit by a pitch, scoring two runs. The Vikings’ offensive dominance continued in the fourth inning, gaining two runs from Silvola and junior Ainsley Hollis. At the bottom of the fourth inning, Northwood was able to gain five runs. Senior captain Marisa Janger had her pitching debut in the fifth with two strikeouts. Altman added to Whitman’s lead with a run in the fifth inning, finalizing the game 26–7.

The Vikes hope to continue their winning streak at home against the Kennedy Cavaliers on Wednesday, April 23 at 3:45 p.m.