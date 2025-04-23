The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Boys lacrosse dominates Watkins Mill 20-0

By Lucas Bloomberg
April 23, 2025
Niki Rateshtari

The boys’ lacrosse team (9–0) crushed the Watkins Mill Wolverines (1–8) 20–0 on Tuesday afternoon, continuing their perfect season with yet another comfortable win.

Whitman was unstoppable on offense, scoring 10 goals in the first quarter alone. Senior Ben Ersek and junior Sean Sanders were the top scorers with three goals each. However, it wasn’t individual talent that won this game for the Vikes. Instead, depth played a key role as 11 different players scored for Whitman.

The Vikings’ defense remained relaxed as the ball was primarily in their attacking half. When Watkins Mill was on the attack, Whitman defenders pressed them hard and only allowed one shot on goal. 

The Vikes will look to continue their success as they take on the Springbrook Blue Devils (1–6) at home on Thursday, April 24th at 7:15 pm.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Baseball crushes BCC 9–1 in Battle of Bethesda
Baseball crushes BCC 9–1 in Battle of Bethesda
Girls lacrosse obliterates Watkins Mill 23–3
Girls lacrosse obliterates Watkins Mill 23–3
As draft night on April 24 is fast approaching, this is The Black & White’s 2025 Commanders mock draft.
The Black and White’s 2025 Washington Commanders mock draft
Baseball cruises to victories against Poolesville and Wootton
Baseball cruises to victories against Poolesville and Wootton
The evolution of national sports television played a significant role in bringing sports events to a broader audience, marking an important milestone in the history of televised sports in America.
From bleachers to screens: the evolution of sports viewing in America
Girls lacrosse annihilates Blake 23-3
Girls lacrosse annihilates Blake 23-3
About the Contributors
Lucas Bloomberg, Sports Writer
Niki Rateshtari
Niki Rateshtari, Photo Director
Grade 12