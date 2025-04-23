Boys lacrosse dominates Watkins Mill 20-0

The boys’ lacrosse team (9–0) crushed the Watkins Mill Wolverines (1–8) 20–0 on Tuesday afternoon, continuing their perfect season with yet another comfortable win.

Whitman was unstoppable on offense, scoring 10 goals in the first quarter alone. Senior Ben Ersek and junior Sean Sanders were the top scorers with three goals each. However, it wasn’t individual talent that won this game for the Vikes. Instead, depth played a key role as 11 different players scored for Whitman.

The Vikings’ defense remained relaxed as the ball was primarily in their attacking half. When Watkins Mill was on the attack, Whitman defenders pressed them hard and only allowed one shot on goal.

The Vikes will look to continue their success as they take on the Springbrook Blue Devils (1–6) at home on Thursday, April 24th at 7:15 pm.