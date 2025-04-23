The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Baseball crushes BCC 9–1 in Battle of Bethesda

By Rafe Gonzalez
April 23, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

The baseball team (9–3) destroyed Bethesda-Chevy Chase (8–1) 9–1 on Tuesday in the battle of Bethesda, led by a dominant performance by senior Sammy Berman.

The bats excelled offensively, scoring nine runs on nine hits and hitting well with runners on base. The scoring started in the top of the first, where a two-run home run by Berman followed an RBI-double by senior Cole Roman to put the Vikes up 3-0. B-CC answered with a run in the bottom of the first, but were unable to build momentum off of that for the rest of the game. Senior RJ Heller added on with an RBI-single in the top of the fourth inning, and Berman quickly added on with another two-run shot in the fifth. 

Berman also threw a gem on the mound, commanding Baron hitters throughout the entire game. Berman shut down B-CC for six and a third innings, only giving up one run and getting six strikeouts. Senior Charlie Buckles came in for relief for the Vikes and finished the game easily, giving up zero runs in two-thirds of an inning.

The Vikes look to build off of this win at home on Saturday, April 26 as they take on Northwood at 2 p.m.

