Girls lacrosse obliterates Watkins Mill 23–3

The girls’ lacrosse team (6–3) defeated the Watkins Mill Wolverines (1–8) 23–3 on the road Tuesday night, winning their sixth consecutive game this season.

The Vikes dominated the first half, holding possession and placing consistent pressure on the shorthanded Wolverines. Whitman kept their foot on the gas pedal in the second half despite moving multiple defenders to offense, erupting with a flurry of goals.

Seniors Quinn Foa and Kaitlin Lowy helped put the game away early, both scoring multiple goals for the Vikes in just the first half. Junior Charlotte Dorsey and senior goalie Emily Denchfield scored two goals each, including an impressive behind-the-back goal from Denchfield. Senior defender Rory McAfee was also a key contributor, as she added on another Whitman goal.

The Vikes will face the Springbrook Blue Devils at home on Thursday, April 24 with hopes of continuing their winning streak as the playoffs creep closer.