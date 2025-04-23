The Black and White’s 2025 Washington Commanders mock draft

When Jayden Daniels’ name was called at the NFL Draft last year, the trajectory of the Washington Commanders franchise was permanently transformed. In his rookie season, Daniels led the Commanders on a fairytale playoff run, almost reaching the Super Bowl.

This past season saw the team’s best performance in over 30 years, with several unforgettable moments occurring along the way. The last-second Hail Mary to beat the Chicago Bears in Week 8 and the historic playoff win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are particularly notable.

Washington must have another good draft in order to be contenders for the Super Bowl again, needing to bolster their defensive line and add depth across the roster with their five picks. As draft night on April 24 is fast approaching, this is The Black & White’s 2025 Commanders mock draft.

First round, No. 29: James Pearce Jr. (Defensive end, University of Tennessee)

The Commanders’ defensive line is one of the roster’s weakest facets, especially following the departure of Dante Fowler Jr. and Jonathan Allen. Although they signed Javon Kinlaw in free agency, they still need a star on the defensive side of the ball to complement their high-powered offense. James Pearce Jr., a two-time First-Team All-Southeastern Conference (SEC) defensive end, could be the answer for Washington. For two seasons, Pearce Jr. shined as a starter at the University of Tennessee, averaging double digits in tackles for loss and over eight sacks a year. While he demonstrated his ability to compete against the SEC’s best, his undersized frame could hinder his NFL potential.

Second round, No. 61: Darien Porter (Cornerback, Iowa State University)

Even after acquiring multiple strong cornerbacks last season, the Commanders could still benefit from drafting another. Darien Porter played wide receiver for three years at Iowa State University, but he excelled at cornerback in his most recent season. In addition to his rare talent and value on special teams, Porter’s combination of size and speed in the secondary immediately stands out. He blocked four punts in college, and his 4.30-second 40-yard dash was the third-fastest time at the NFL Combine. Porter has a great deal of upside and would be a productive addition to the Commanders’ defense and special teams unit.

Fourth round, No. 128 (via Houston): Emery Jones Jr. (Offensive tackle, Louisiana State University)

Drafting Emery Jones Jr. would offer the Commanders much-needed depth on the offensive line. Jones Jr. was a three-year starter at right tackle for Louisiana State University and earned Second-Team All-SEC honors in his last two seasons. Washington could fit him into the offensive line rotation and allow him to mature behind veteran Andrew Wylie, who will be a free agent in 2026. Jones also has experience playing with Daniels at LSU, which could ease his adjustment to the NFL game. Nevertheless, Jones struggled with consistent run-blocking in college, which could persist at the next level.

Sixth round, No. 205: Nick Nash (Wide receiver, San José State University)

First-Team All-American Nick Nash is statistically the best wide receiver in the country and should be a top draft prospect. However, many scouts and teams are overlooking the San José State wideout. Nash’s 4.57 40-yard dash is slow for a receiver, but he’s an explosive player with excellent timing. The Commanders could use him in the slot as a change of pace from Deebo Samuel. While it may be difficult for Nash to replicate his college success in the NFL, he could be another effective target for Jayden Daniels in an already strong receiver room.

Seventh round, No. 245: Desmond Watson (Defensive tackle, University of Florida)

Standing at 6’6 and weighing 464 pounds, Desmond Watson could become the heaviest draft pick in NFL history. Although Watson was just a role player for four years at the University of Florida, he demonstrated his remarkable strength and size every time he stepped on the field. Watson’s physical presence would vastly improve Washington’s weak defensive line. He could also be used on offense in short-yardage situations with his experience at fullback after his viral first-down run in the 2024 Gasparilla Bowl. Watson admitted he needs to slim down to play in the NFL, but picking him in the seventh round could be beneficial for the Commanders in the long run.