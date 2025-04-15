Baseball cruises to victories against Poolesville and Wootton

The baseball team (8–3) dominated both the Poolesville Falcons (1–7) 9–2 and the Wootton Patriots (4–3) 5–1 in a doubleheader on Monday.

In the first game of the day, the Vikes put up nine runs in the first inning against Poolesville and never looked back. Senior Charlie Buckles and sophomore Marcus Dober collected multiple hits and two RBIs to help the powerful offensive performance. Although the Vikes surrendered two runs on the defensive side, they didn’t give up a single hit for the first time this season. Four different pitchers contributed to the no-hitter, including Buckles, who struck out five batters in just two innings pitched.

Again, the Vikes started strong in the second game against Wootton. First, it was Buckles who had an RBI single before Dober hit a two-run double to cap off a solid first inning. The Vikes would score another two runs in the third inning, as senior Sammy Berman hit his first home run of the season and senior RJ Heller added an RBI.

On the pitching side, Sammy Angel got the start and went two innings, giving up just two hits and zero runs. Juniors Kenneth Nickerson, Sam Clement, and Max Schlossman pitched in relief, allowing just three hits and one unearned run collectively. Berman capped off the doubleheader for the Vikes with a shutdown inning to clinch the victory.

The Vikes will look to continue their success and avenge their loss earlier in the season when they take on crosstown rival BCC away on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.