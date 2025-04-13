Boys lacrosse overtakes Blake 16-10

The boys’ lacrosse team (8-0) beat the Blake Bengals (5-4) 16-10 on Friday night. They currently stand as one of the last undefeated teams in their division.

Compared to recent games, the Vikings had a slower start offensively with only three goals in the first quarter. Not only did the Bengals limit the offensive chances for Whitman, but they also kept the game at a close score of 8-5 going into the second half.

Despite this effort, Whitman’s electric six-goal run in the third quarter helped bring the game to the Vikings favor. Junior Tommy Gardiner and senior Cole Werkman both scored multiple goals during the period. Along with their offensive strength, the Vikes held strong on defense as well. Senior goalie Mark Buckley made several huge saves to stop the Bengals from scoring, allowing Whitman to widen their lead.

In the fourth quarter, the Bengals made one last push, scoring five goals, but ultimately it wasn’t enough as Whitman attained yet another comfortable win.

After spring break, the Vikes will get back into action as they take on the Watkins Mill Wolverines (1-7) away on Tuesday, April 22nd at 5:30 pm.