New York Times bestselling author Clint Smith speaks at B-CC

By Caroline Beard
April 12, 2025
The evening opened with introductions, followed by a dialogue between Smith and managing editor of The Atlantic Griff Witte.

New York Times bestselling author Clint Smith — who wrote the books “How The Word is Passed” and “Counting Descent” — spoke at Bethesda Chevy-Chase High School (B-CC) on Wednesday about the importance of community involvement in the fight against racism.

Whitman’s Leadership Academy for Social Justice (LASJ) program, B-CC’s Equality Justice Initiative and Montgomery Blair High School’s African American Studies Academy organized this event, the second in a series of talks showcasing African American authors and their work. 

The LASJ program invited all Whitman students to attend, aiming to educate them on the importance of involvement in social justice issues. 

The evening opened with introductions, followed by a dialogue between Smith and managing editor of The Atlantic Griff Witte. Witte asked Smith about his writing process, his experience compiling opposing viewpoints and his strategies for challenging racism in everyday life.

Sophomore Emma Liu is a member of Whitman’s LASJ program and said these types of presentations inspire students to work towards a better future.

“The idea came from wanting to create connections with students who have the passion and drive for change.” Liu said. “I think there will be many more events like this in the future.”

Smith discussed his experiences interacting with people of differing beliefs, and how more often than not, many racist values are a byproduct of upbringing and culture. He also spoke on his experiences growing up in New Orleans, and said that the presence of numerous Confederate memorials influenced his sense of belonging in the community.

During his presentation, Smith promoted how the fight for equality is an ongoing effort, and shared what advances have been made to help people of color today. He emphasized that everyone must put in the work now to benefit future generations.

“The vast majority of people who fought for freedom never got a chance to experience it for themselves, but they fought for it anyway because they knew that someday someone would,” Clint said. “I think all the time about how my life and my children’s lives are only possible because of generations who fought for something they knew they might never see.”

About the Contributor
Caroline Beard, News Writer