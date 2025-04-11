The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Boys volleyball knocks off Walter Johnson 3–0

By Theodore Dupree
April 11, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

The boys’ volleyball team (5–3) took down the Walter Johnson Wildcats (7–2) 3–0 in a hard-fought match on Tuesday night.

The game was close from the start as the Vikes had to scrap for every point. The first set remained close most of the way, but Whitman’s defense held firm to take the set 25–23.

The second set was just as tight, with both teams exchanging points back and forth. The Vikes rode a late offensive surge to win 26–24. 

Down 2–0, the Wildcats refused to go away in the final set and pushed the Vikings at each play. However, this didn’t stop Whitman’s momentum. A wild play by senior Will Swearingen secured the set 30–28 and the team swept WJ 3–0.

The Vikes look to continue their winning record at Seneca Valley (7–1) on Wednesday, April 23rd, at 7:00 p.m.

Theodore Dupree, Sports Writer
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus