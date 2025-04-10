The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Track and field competes against Walter Johnson

By Junnosuke Cavallo
April 10, 2025
Julia Yepez

The Whitman track and field team hosted Walter Johnson on Wednesday, April 9th for senior night. Boys and girls fell by 52 and 45 points, with a total of six top three placements across all events.

Senior Mateo Gros-Slovinsky ran exceptionally in the 3200-meter. Gros-Slovinsky placed first, recording a time of 10:28.89 seconds and picked up his second win of the season. Junior Charlie Levine placed second in the boys’ 110 meter hurdles gaining a personal record  in a   time of 20.07 seconds.  The boys dominated the shot put and discus, placing third in both. Junior Cameron Dunlop came out on top with a personal record of 11.62 meters in the shot put, while senior Aidan Joffre won the discus with a season-best 11.01 meters.

Whitman excelled on the girls side as well. Junior Avery Washington had a spectacular meet, winning in all three categories she competed in. Washington recorded a time of 13.07 seconds in the 100-meter, a personal best of 26.04 seconds in the 200-meter, and a 15′ 9.5” in the long jump. Washington, senior Onehizeme Egbiremon, junior Jessica Fox, and senior Ava Wilson also placed first in the 4×100 relay, with a time of 51.53 seconds. Egbiremon and Wilson also jointly won in the high jump, with both recording a 4.81 meters. Junior Gwen Joffre won in shot put with a 7.80 meters.

Whitman’s next meet will take place on Tuesday, April 29th at the Penn Relays Carnival.

