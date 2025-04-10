Softball squeezes past Seneca Valley 20-19

The softball team (3-5) defeated the Seneca Valley Eagles (5-0) 20-19 on Wednesday afternoon.

Freshman Briley Silvola started for the Vikes, pitching three innings and ending with two strikeouts. Seneca Valley started on offense, setting the score 2–0 by the first inning. Keeping this momentum, the Eagles held their lead up to the fourth inning, making it 15–10. Whitman put up their end of the fight, gaining seven runs.

Whitman continued this energy into the fifth inning, trailing the Eagles 19–14. Senior captain Marisa Janger singled, scoring two runs, and junior Sydney Altman homered to center field, scoring an additional two runs. Junior Asha Tallapragada stepped in for the last three innings, with three strikeouts. The Vikes held their ground in the sixth inning, successfully shutting down Seneca Valley without giving up any runs, and continued that momentum into the seventh. At the bottom of the inning, Whitman tied up the game with a single from Altman down left field, and junior Ainsley Hollis and Silvola each scored a run. In the last play of the game, junior Sienna Rancilio singled on a fly ball, leading senior captain Ariel Kim to score the winning run.

The Vikings will host Wootton on Friday, April 11th at 3:45 pm, in an attempt to continue their record with another victory.