Photo of the Day, 4/9: Whitman’s International Night

By Daniel Antonioli
April 10, 2025
Students represented their countries by serving traditional foods and educating other students and families on their culture. 

The World Language Cafe hosted Whitman’s second annual International Night yesterday in the commons. The event showcased different cultures from over 40 countries around the world.

Students represented their countries by serving traditional foods and educating other students and families on their culture. 

Junior Roy He said he enjoyed learning about different cultures and was surprised by how much he learned about the Albanian community at Whitman.

“Even though I knew there were Albanians at Whitman, I didn’t know so much about their culture until tonight,” He said.

Tickets cost $4 per person, and all proceeds went to the Women’s Microfinance Initiative, which provides financial support to impoverished women in East Africa.

Sophomore Sam Kuzee helped lead the Dutch stand and said he had a good time at the event.

“It’s just a fun time,” Kuzee said. “[People] get to explore other people’s countries and cultures, so I think it’s a good opportunity for anyone and everyone to come see.”

Although Whitman has a predominantly white demographic, events such as International Night aim to showcase Whitman’s cultural diversity. 

Sophomore Remy Shaw said International Night helps honor Whitman’s cultural differences. 

“People might assume that since Whitman is a single student body, we all have the same identity,” Shaw said. “International night really displays that we’re composed of many different cultural values and identities.”

About the Contributor
Daniel Antonioli, News Writer