Baseball narrowly loses to Walter Johnson 2-1

Baseball (6-3) lost to the Walter Johnson Wildcats (6-3) 2-1 in an extra-inning battle between two Bethesda foes.

Offensively, Whitman struggled mightily, only getting seven hits in the nine-inning game. Strong WJ pitching led to them being held scoreless till the fifth inning, where senior Sammy Berman finally broke the ice with an RBI single. However, WJ quickly answered with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning, and the Viking offense stayed quiet for the rest of the game.

On the pitching side, senior Wells Twining started the game for the Vikes. Twining excelled, shutting down an impressive Wildcats offense for five innings, only giving up one run in the process and accumulating six strikeouts. Freshman Puck Gardiner followed in his footsteps nicely, shutting out Walter Johnson for the next three innings. Junior Kenneth Nickerson pitched the ninth inning, where he gave up the walk-off single to WJ with two outs.

Whitman looks to get back on the right foot on Friday, April 11th, as they face Blair at home at 7:00 pm.