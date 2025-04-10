The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Boys volleyball falls to Northwest 3-2 in nailbiter

By Theodore Dupree
April 9, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

The boys’ volleyball team (43) fell to the Northwest Jaguars (70) 3-2 in a five-set thriller on Tuesday night.

Both teams started strong in the first set, forcing each play to go down to the wire. The Vikings pulled out a 26-24 first-set victory thanks to several crucial late points.

However, the second set proved challenging for Whitman as the Jaguars won 25–21 to tie up the match. In the third set, the Vikes fell behind 1923 but stormed back with a six point run to take the set 2523.

The Vikings took a 2–1 lead into the fourth set and looked to put Northwest away. However, the Jaguars prevailed 2522 forcing a deciding fifth set.

Story continues below advertisement

The last set was close throughout but the Vikes faltered late. Northwest came out on top 15–12 to win the game 3–2.

The Vikes hit the road Thursday, April 9th as they face Walter Johnson (7–1) in their final game before spring break.

Theodore Dupree, Sports Writer
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus