Softball surpasses Wheaton 28–16

The softball team (2–5) destroyed the Wheaton Knights (2–6) 28–16 on Tuesday afternoon.

In the first inning, Whitman took the lead with sophomore Julia Marcou’s single on a ground ball to the left fielder, scoring one run. This momentum continued with junior Ainsley Hollis hitting a ground ball and reaching on an error by the Wheaton’s pitcher. The Knights fought back, tying the game 4–4 by the end of the first inning. Junior Sienna Rancilio started the second inning with an in-the-park homerun, and the Vikes later turned a double play to get out of the inning. The Knights were in the lead by the fourth inning after scoring five runs on five hits, making the score 16–6.

Freshman Briley Silvola pitched for four innings, with four strikeouts, and junior Asha Tallapragada stepped in for two innings, with two strikeouts. The Vikes dominated the fifth inning taking advantage of Wheaton’s wild pitching with a total of 18 runs, taking the lead 24–16. Whitman kept adding hits in the sixth inning when sophomore Marcou hit an outstanding grand slam.

The Vikings will host Seneca Valley on Wednesday, April 9th at 3:45 pm, hoping to add another win to their record.