Girls lacrosse dominates Poolesville 19-6

By Max Wolf
April 8, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

The girls’ lacrosse team (4-3) defeated the Poolesville Falcons (4-2) 19-6 on Monday night at home, winning their fourth game in a row and improving to a winning record.

The Vikes opened up firing, getting out to an early lead in the first half. However, the Falcons counterattack remained relentless, taking possession and placing constant pressure on the Whitman defense. Nevertheless, Whitman’s defense led by senior Catherine Reichert did not break, allowing few shot opportunities and snuffing out Poolesville’s attempts to get back into the game. 

The second half proved to be drama-free, as Whitman only pulled further away and ended the night with a comfortable blowout victory. Junior Kiera Robinson and seniors Kaitlin Lowy and Quinn Foa all scored multiple goals, leading the way on offense. 

The Vikes will host the Blake Bengals on Friday, April 11th at 7:00 pm with hopes of extending their winning streak.

