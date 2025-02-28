Ice Hockey takes down Middletown Valley 5–2 to advance to state finals

The Ice Hockey team (17–2) took down the Middletown Valley Knights (7–3) 5–2 Wednesday afternoon to advance to the state championship for the first time since 2010.

For the first time in the playoffs, the Vikes trailed at some point in the match as the Knights answered first scoring eight minutes into the match. The Vikes were unable to answer back until late in the period when senior defenseman Zachary Kraus would respond to bring it to one apiece.

“We made the adjustments we knew we needed to make and got it done,” said Kraus.

Heading into the second period, the Vikes came out with energy. Senior Morrison Cohen would score giving the Vikes the advantage just two minutes into the period. A penalty on Middletown would give the Vikes a power play chance right after the Whitman goal where junior Benjamin Luo would knock in a goal to extend the lead to 3–1. The Vikes would continue to put up attempts on goal but good goaltending would keep the Vikes out from growing the lead. With just a minute left in the period, Middletown would score a crucial goal to bring it back to a one-goal game heading into the third period.

Story continues below advertisement

In the final period of play, the Vikes played marvelous defense, preventing the Knights from finding the equalizer. The Vikes put the game away with junior Drew Kaplan putting one in the net to make it a 4–2 game and just two minutes later, Cohen scored his second to put the dagger in the Knights to claim an appearance in the state championship game.

The defense and goaltending from senior goalie Ryan Graf was again outstanding, only allowing 16 shots on goal with Graf going 16/18 on saves.

Cohen was the points leader for the Vikes notching three points with two goals and an assist.

The Vikes advance to the state championship where they will take on Oakdale (12–2) Friday night at 7:45 p.m back at the Gardens Ice House for a chance to win their first-ever state championship.