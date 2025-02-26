The Black and White

The Ice Hockey team (16–2) shut out the Severna Park Falcons (9–6) 5–0 in the state quarterfinals Tuesday night, advancing the Vikes into the semifinals.

The Vikes got on the board first with senior Nicholas Huguely scoring his fourth goal in the playoffs. Great defense and goaltending from senior Ryan Graf kept Severna Park out of the net to close out the first period of play.

The Vikes dominated the second period with senior Zachary Kraus scoring the second of the game for the Vikes. The Vikes continued their play with numerous shots on the Falcon defense, but couldn’t extend the lead. Late in the period, the Vikes got hot with sophomore Steven Mah scoring his first goal of the playoffs to grow the lead to three. Just a minute later, a penalty on Severna Park would give the Vikes a power play opportunity to end the half where leading scorer senior Charlie Ingis would score to take a 4–0 lead into the third period.

In the final period of play the Vikes would continue to control the game with more superb defense. Junior Drew Kaplan would put the icing on the cake with a goal of his own for the game’s final score to advance the Vikes into the state semifinals.

Graf continued his outstanding play in net going a perfect 16/16 on save attempts for the afternoon.

Hugely and Kaplan led the Vikes with three points with both notching a goal and two assists.

The Vikes have a quick turnaround going back to the Gardens Ice House to take on Middletown Valley (7–2) on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m with a chance to advance to the state championship.