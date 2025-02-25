Ice Hockey defeats Huntingtown 7–4 in second round of state playoffs

The Ice Hockey team (15–2) defeated the Huntingtown Hurricanes (6–6–3) 7–4 in the second round of the state playoffs on Thursday night at Garden Ice House in Laurel.

The Vikes got off to a lightning-quick start taking control of the match. Senior Nicholas Hughely opened the scoring and sophomore Henry Herdman followed just seconds later. Senior Trevor Fay extended the lead to three just a couple of minutes into the match with a strike of his own. Huntingtown would answer with a goal to get them on the board before senior Zachary Kraus would get back to extend the lead to three. A roughing penalty on Vikes would give Huntingtown a power play opportunity where they would convert, cutting the lead to end the crazy high-scoring first period.

Opening the second period of play, Huntingtown would strike first closing down on the Vikes making the score 4–3. Late in the period, Hughley would find his second of the match to put the Vikes up two heading into the final period of play.

Just seconds into the third period, Herdman would add his second of the match extending the lead further for the Vikes. Just a minute later, Huntingtown would notch a goal right back putting pressure on Whitman. The Vikes defense and senior Goalie Ryan Graf would play outstanding to keep Huntingtown out of their net for the final ten minutes of the match. As the clock ran down, senior Charlie Ingis would score on an empty net to put the seal on an electric offensive performance from the Vikes.

Story continues below advertisement

Hughley led the Vikes in points notching two goals and an assist in a superb playoff performance.

The Vikes advance to the state quarterfinals and will be back at the Garden Ice House taking on the Severna Park Falcons on Tuesday.