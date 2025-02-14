Ice Hockey annihilates Blair 9–0 to advance to the state tournament

The Ice Hockey team (14–2) annihilated Blair (5–9) 9–0 Friday night in their opening playoff game to advance to the state tournament.

The Vikes dominated the Blazers from the jump with five goals in just the first period. Senior Morrison Cohen opened the scoring just a couple minutes into the match. Juniors Hugh Golub and Drew Kaplan scored back to back to extend the lead to three. Sophomore Henry Herdman followed just a minute after Kaplan and senior Trevor Fay ended the onslaught in the first period with another score to head into the second period up 5–0.

The Vikes kept up the intensity in the second period with Herdman scoring his second of the game. Senior Nicholas Huguely added to the total late in the period to extend the lead to head into the final period up 7–0.

Heading into the final period with an outstanding lead, the Vikes didn’t let their foot off the gas, scoring two more goals. Leading goal scorer for the Vikes, senior Charlie Ingis scored his first of the game. Late in the period, Golub scored his second of the night for the final score to give the Vikes an outstanding 9–0 victory.

Senior goalie Ryan Graf played another superb game in net. Graf kept a clean sheet going 20/20 on save attempts in the pivotal match.

Golub and Herdman were the leading goal scorers for the Vikes with each scoring two with Fay totaling the most points with a goal and two assists.

The Vikes look to continue the domination in the state playoffs as they await who they will play.