Indiana Jones swings back to glory: “The Great Circle” game succeeds where recent films failed

This winter, fans are re-immersing themselves in the world of Indiana Jones and his adventures — not through the latest franchise flop, but through gaming. “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle,” Bethesda Games Studios’ newest project, was released with widespread support from fans of the original movies and the gamer community. The game successfully captured the charm of the original series in a way that recent movie adaptations have failed to.

The game begins in the middle of the most iconic scene in the entire franchise, the temple run at the beginning of “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” It then faithfully replicates the story, allowing the player to engage in the sequence in multiple ways, from having the ability to calculate the sand in the bags used to grab the idol to running away from the rolling boulder. Fans of the original movies will appreciate the surreal and seamless experience. Many aspects of the movies make the universe perfect for a video game adaptation — gamified versions of traps from Indy sequels also appear.

Within those familiar elements, there’s still an original story. In the game, Ahnenerbe Archeologist Emmerch Voss sets off to find Noah’s Ark and the stones used to power a mythical device capable of creating portals to different places in the world. With the game taking place at the time of the Third Reich, capturing this device would allow the Reich to transport entire armies across the globe, ensuring victory in the coming conflict of World War II. Indiana Jones and an assortment of companions must travel the world to stop Voss from collecting the artifacts hidden in various locations, ranging from Machu Picchu to the Vatican. The game takes the player across the world in a style reminiscent of Spielberg’s iconic films.

The game also captures a key aspect of the series’ earlier films: the esoteric environment of pre-war Europe. Spielberg’s decision to place the story at the dawn of WW2, fighting the Nazis in a quest to discover artifacts, is nothing short of genius. The Ahnenerbe, the SS division featured as the franchise’s antagonists, conducted expeditions to Tibet and Iceland in search of magical weapons that could help them win the war. The use of history and the cultural schema of the Nazis made them the perfect villains, opening up a whole world of possibilities to explore as they do. The removal of this element in 2008’s “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” was the source of many critics’ complaints. The return of the Nazis as antagonists in the game undoubtedly helped attract fans who already appreciated the original films.

The game also succeeds due to its unique gameplay. Over the past decade, the game series “Uncharted” has dominated the storytelling game category. The game, where Nathan Drake adventures throughout ruined cities in search of treasure, drew inspiration from the Indiana Jones film franchise. However, “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle” became a unique game in a genre dominated by “Uncharted.” Unlike “Uncharted,” which follows a linear storyline with limited choice in what a player can do, “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle” brings its story alive with a variety of side quests, or “fieldwork,” that allow the player to conduct their own secondary objectives while following the linear plot of the story. From hopping into the boxing ring with Nazis in Gizeh to conducting investigations in the Vatican, the variety of side quests present in the game adds new flavor to an already detailed story.

The controls are simple to understand, and movement is fluid, allowing the player to explore the game’s detailed world. Combat is also relatively easy to master. The game utilizes a stamina bar, indicating how many actions you have until Indiana gets exhausted (leaving you open to attack). This system also allows players to use their own strategic acumen to determine the best way to defeat a boss, further enriching the game experience.

The game’s graphics are stunning, and the worlds are created with immense detail. From the halls of the Vatican to the Deserts of Iraq, each map was designed to immerse the player in the game.

Additionally, the sound design is fantastic, and in particular, the voice acting is incredibly well done. Voice actor Troy Baker did a phenomenal job emulating the mannerisms of Harrison Ford in the original 1981 classic; it was uncanny. This, combined with excellent work by his co-stars and the sound effects team, brought this game to the same level as the original movies.

“Indiana Jones and the Great Circle” captured both old and new fans in an incredible installment to the Indiana Jones Universe. The game’s success should act as a wake-up call and an example for other game institutions and companies to create entertainment that not only respects its source material but also serves as new installments in a universe.