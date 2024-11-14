Football outlasts Springbrook 21–16 in first round of playoffs

The boys’ football team (6–4) narrowly defeated the Springbrook Blue Devils (5–5) 21–16 in the first round of the playoffs, after trailing for most of the game.

After both teams saw each other last week, this game was set up to be a thrilling rematch, this time more meaningful as a spot in the 2nd round was on the line. Junior running back Dylan Byrd was suspended for the first half, so the Vikes were without their offensive leader to begin the game.

Both teams struggled on offense at the start of the game, exchanging punts, as no points were scored in the first quarter. To begin the second quarter, the Vikes defense got a stop and forced a punt which was returned to the one-yard line. Junior Logan Farrel then rushed for a touchdown to put Whitman up 7–0. Springbrook responded with an impressive drive and capped it off with a 20-yard passing touchdown but missed the extra point. A Vikes punt gave the ball back to the Blue Devils and they again drove right down the field, scoring a touchdown to take the lead 13–7. With a couple of minutes left in the half, the Vikes put together a great drive but senior Connor Werkman got sacked and fumbled giving the ball back to Springbrook with under a minute left in the half. A missed Springbrook field goal kept their lead at 13–7 at halftime.

The Vikes opened with the ball in the second half and had it in Springbrook territory before Werkman threw an interception but the Blue Devils punted back to the Vikes. On 3rd and 15 from the Vikes ten, Werkman threw another interception that was returned to the five-yard line. The Vikes made a huge goal-line stand and held them to a field goal to put Springbrook up 16–7 at the end of the third quarter.

Needing a score at the start of the fourth quarter, the Vikes converted multiple third downs and a fourth down before Werkman rushed for a ten-yard touchdown to cut the Springbrook lead to 16–14. The Blue Devils drove right down the field but after a sack and fourth down stop, the Vikes got the ball back down two with under five minutes to go. With the season on the line, Werkman led the offense on an important drive down the field, scoring on a two-yard rushing touchdown by Byrd. After getting one first down to start the drive, the Blue Devils offense stalled with 3 straight incompletions and a pass short of the first down marker, allowing the Vikes an opportunity to close the game out with over two minutes left. They did just that, running the clock out to secure a 21–16 comeback victory and move on to the second round of the playoffs.

After a thrilling playoff win, the Vikes will play away against the Blake Bengals on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.