Every remix on Charli XCX’s “Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat” ranked

English musician Charli XCX released “Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat” Oct. 11 as a follow-up to her critically acclaimed electro-pop album “BRAT.” Released in June, it debuted at no. 3 on the Billboard 200 and ushered in the viral “Brat Summer” trend. The highly anticipated follow-up project consists of 16 songs, all remixes of songs on the original album. Each song is a collaboration with another artist, whom she strategically revealed by displaying their names on billboards across the globe.

Rather than releasing a set of remixes that remained essentially the same as their originals, XCX opted to transform each song completely. The remixes feature new production styles that complement and contrast the hyperpop style of the original, as well as lyrical changes that set the album apart from its predecessor. It builds upon the same themes of being a party girl from the original while also incorporating XCX’s introspective thoughts and experiences with her newfound superstardom that still feel consistent with the style of “BRAT.”

Below is The Black & White’s ranking of every remix on “Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat” from worst to best.

16. Von dutch a. g. cook remix featuring addison rae (6/10)

An anthem about being confident and carefree, “Von dutch a.g. cook remix featuring addison rae” uses unique, experimental electronic sounds, including high-pitched sounds and vocal filters, some of producer A.G. Cook’s staples. XCX’s lyrics tackle the idea of taking on fame in an effortlessly confident manner. Despite the creative musical choices, the song falls short of some of the other remixes and lacks the high-energy chorus of the original. Rae’s light results in an incomplete feel for the song, falling short of its potential to be a true pop classic.

Best lyric: “Von Dutch, cult classic, but I still pop / Every time my track drops, you’re jealous.”

15. 365 featuring shygirl (6.5/10)

“365 featuring shygirl” summarizes the album’s theme of constantly being a party girl through its sharp and edgy techno beats. The song is largely repetitive, placing a large emphasis on the line “365 party girl,” as well as recurring lyrics about sex and substances, themes essential to the “BRAT” aesthetic. It feels specifically written for a club setting, with unnecessary buzzy sounds and vocal filters giving it an extra intensity that isn’t felt on the original “365,” making it a less easy listen.

Best lyric: “Back of the booth, b—-, guest list, VIP / Party don’t start ‘til a b—- come find me.”

14. Club classics featuring bb trickz (6.5/10)

XCX enlisted the help of Spanish rapper Bb Trickz on the “Club classics” remix. Whereas the original feels more like a celebration of club music and culture, this version highlights electronic music styles and interpolates various motifs seen elsewhere on “BRAT,” such as the phrases “bumping that” and “365 party girl.” Bb Trickz’s Spanish rap verses give the song a fresh twist, but the intense electronic production and consistent vocal effects make the song less appealing for casual listening.

Best lyric: “Who the f— are you? I’m a brat when I’m bumping that.”

13. I might say something stupid featuring the 1975 & jon hopkins (7/10)

Four tracks in, this song provides a complete energy shift that benefits the album as a whole. A piano ballad that implements synths and guitar riffs, the song emulates the signature style of The 1975 with the band’s lead vocalist, Matty Healy, taking the lead vocals. For the most part, the remix’s are completely different from the original’s. The song’s ambient style starkly contrasts the electropop feel of the rest of the album, allowing listeners to understand the emotional and introspective lyrics on a deeper level.

Best lyric: “I’m famous but I’m not quite.”

12. Rewind featuring bladee (7/10)

This song — a reflection of XCX’s emotions, insecurities and the ramifications of her lifestyle as a celebrity — is evocative of the aftermath of a long night out. “Rewind” maintains the electric feel of the rest of the album, but the quieter, less intense production fits with the contemplative lyrics. The song incorporates the vocal hook from the original — “I just wanna rewind” — and builds upon the themes of competition and validation in the music industry. It effectively blends XCX’s hyperpop club music with Bladee’s rap, pop and R&B style.

Best lyric: “Count so well, drew lines on my chest / When I look in the mirror, I don’t see no reflect.”

11. 360 featuring robyn & yung lean (7.5/10)

Opening the album, “360” immediately captivates the listener with a bouncy and intriguing hook that has come to represent “BRAT” on the internet. Swedish rapper Yung Lean’s verses contribute an energetic feel and the frequent changes in who’s singing make the song feel like an effortless conversation between the three artists. “360” truly captures the confidence and boldness that make the album so unique, and this remix continues to do so in a way that builds upon the original while still feeling fresh.

Best lyric: “Got that really very special language, no one understands it / Three child stars out here doing damage.”

10. Guess featuring billie eilish (7.5/10)

XCX’s collaboration with Billie Eilish, one of the most prominent names in pop music at the moment, creates a club-inspired song that is both overtly sexual and confident. Released before the rest of the album in August, the song reached #1 on the UK singles chart, peaked at #12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and broke Spotify’s record for the biggest debut of a remix by female artists. The song is fun and danceable, with Eilish’s verse playing off XCX’s suggestive lyrics. Both XCX and Eilish sing with a hushed tone, contrasting with the upbeat pop beats, making for an exciting song with a dynamic groove.

Best lyric: “Wear ‘em, post ‘em, might remix it / Eat it up for lunch, yeah it’s so delicious.”

9. So I featuring a. g. cook (8/10)

A tribute to her late friend and collaborator, music producer Sophie, “So I featuring a. g. cook” celebrates Sophie’s life and XCX’s close friendship with her, highlighting their cherished memories. While the song’s original version is slower and largely focused on XCX’s grief for her friend, the remix is punchy and upbeat. Towards the end, the song increases in energy and becomes more lively to convey a hopeful feeling amidst the tragedy.

Best lyric: “Now I wanna think about all the good times / One big smile cracked the whole world open.”

8. Talk talk featuring troye sivan (8/10)

A collaboration with longtime friend Troye Sivan, the “Talk talk” remix features upbeat, hyper-electronic production, beat drops, and vocal filters that seamlessly blend XCX and Sivan’s voices. The dynamic, confident bears and lyrics give the song a unique flair and contrast the anxious tone of the original.

Best lyric: “Talk to me in French, talk to me in Spanish / Talk to me in your own made-up language / Doesn’t matter if I understand it.”

7. I think about it all the time featuring bon iver (8.5/10)

In possibly the most unexpected collaboration of the album, XCX partners with indie-folk band Bon Iver on the remix of “I think about it all the time.” On the track, the two create a deeply thoughtful song reflecting on the past while asking questions about what the future might hold. Bon Iver’s signature indie vocals blend with XCX’s iconic autotune and electronic beats to create a stark emotional expression by the two artists. They create an echoey sound, making the song feel bigger and symbolizing the intensely expressed feelings. The limited instrumentation of calm beats and synths allows XCX’s pensive lyrics to shine. She speaks, rather than sings, sharing her fears about the future and whether or not she is running out of time.

Best lyric: “I’m confused with all these feelings, I’m confused what’s on my mind / When I make a sacrifice just in the nick of time.”

6. Everything is romantic featuring caroline polachek (9/10)

A song about balancing a romanticized and realistic perspective of the world, “Everything is romantic featuring caroline polachek” collaborates with alternative pop artist Caroline Polachek, known for her unique musical style. The remix includes the same “everything is romantic” hook but strays from the intense hyperpop sound in the original, shifting toward calmer, relaxed beats and smooth backing vocals to develop a reflective and intimate feel. The soft strings and evocative spoken verses enhance the meaning of each lyric and the overall chill mood of the song.

Best lyric: “It’s like you’re living the dream, but you’re not living your life.”

5. Apple featuring the japanese house (9/10)

“Apple featuring the japanese house” provides a fresh take on the viral hit that took over social media this summer. The solo project of British indie-pop artist Amber Bain, The Japanese House adds a softer twist to the song. The remix maintains much of the original version’s iconic instrumentals but incorporates various grooves or brief instrumental interjections that give the song an elevated funk. Overall, the song’s calm tone contrasts with the upbeat electro-pop style of the original as XCX and The Japanese House’s voices overlap, singing vastly different lyrics simultaneously while still creating an enjoyable sound.

Best lyric: “I ignore you when I see you calling ‘cause I know it’s something I might regret.”

4. B2b featuring tinashe (9.5/10)

2024 was a big year for both XCX and Tinashe, with each receiving a major boost in popularity despite their longtime involvement in the industry. Whereas the original “B2b” repeats the hook “back to back” to evoke the feeling of repeatedly falling back into a relationship, this version associates the same phrase with back-to-back events and experiences that come with XCX’s success and career growth. The polished electronic production and lyrics ooze confidence and reflect two stars experiencing new levels of success and growth.

Best lyric: “They wanna be like me, can’t even blame them for it / Didn’t come out of nowhere, they been sleeping on me, I’m bored.”

3. Mean girls featuring julian casablancas (10/10)

With the help of The Strokes’ lead vocalist, Julian Casablancas, this song stands out from the other electro-pop songs on the album with its playful tone. Discussing the fallout of a relationship, Casablancas’ chill yet robotic singing style contrasts the song’s energetic nature and XCX’s high-pitched vocals and background riffs. The jazzy piano riff sprinkled throughout the song takes center stage, adding an extra layer of excitement and danceability to the catchy tune. The song takes a more whimsical approach that builds gradually to the instrumental climax at the end.

Best lyric: “I gave you everything, too much, it’s true / Then took it all away in front of you.”

2. Sympathy is a knife featuring ariana grande (10/10)

“Sympathy is a knife” sees two of the biggest names currently in pop music banding together to develop an anthem that directly comments on the difficulties of being in the public eye. XCX and Grande list various painful experiences they’ve had as celebrities, such as outsiders commenting on their body types or seeing the public resenting them once they become successful. The extended metaphor is that these experiences hurt the way a knife would, illustrating their complicated relationships with fans, fame and the media. Despite the two artists having very different vocal styles, they complement each other well. The direct lyrics and experimental hyperpop production create a dynamic piece that tackles a powerful social commentary.

Best lyric: “Cause it’s a knife when you’re finally on top / ‘Cause logically the next step is they wanna see you fall to the bottom.”

1. Girl, so confusing featuring lorde (10/10)

Released two weeks after the original “BRAT,” the collaboration between New Zealand pop artist Lorde and XCX came as a major surprise to listeners, especially following the speculation that Lorde was the song’s subject. Fans have long speculated that a feud exists between the two artists — these rumors gained traction with the song’s release, with the lyrics discussing XCX’s jealousy towards another woman. Lorde responds to XCX’s expression of confusion in the second verse, explaining how her insecurities regarding her self-image prompted her to distance herself from XCX. She discusses how the music industry constantly pits the two artists against each other, contributing to their rocky relationship. Supported by bouncy, club-inspired pop music, the song’s intrigue is found in its vulnerable lyrics. Musically, the song feels consistent with the rest of the album while presenting a raw insight into XCX and Lorde’s experiences.

Best lyric: “And it’s just self-defense until you’re building a weapon.”

“Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat” is a perfect continuation of what XCX began with “BRAT,” creating a project that took her club-inspired dance pop to the next level. The album’s remixes exude a sense of sophistication that still feels true to the confidence, authenticity and chaos presented in the original. The album successfully provided a sequel to the ideas and emotions of “BRAT” as well as a sneak peek of the creativity and surprises that XCX still has in store.





