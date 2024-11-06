Football defeats Springbrook 22–14; securing first winning season since 2016

The boys’ football team (5–4) took down the Springbrook Blue Devils (5–4) 22–14 in a closely contested game on senior night, giving them their first winning season in eight years.

The Vikes got off to a rough start as they were stopped on offense before a miscue on the punt gave the Blue Devils terrific field position just outside the red zone for their first drive. They wasted no time, scoring a 30-yard rushing touchdown on their first play, giving Springbrook an early 7–0 lead. The Vikes succeeded on their second offensive drive, eventually converting on a field goal to cut into the lead. Springbrook exploited the Vike’s defense again on the next drive, but missed a field goal, giving the Vikes a source of momentum to build off.

To begin the second quarter, Whitman had a great offensive drive, finishing it off with a touchdown on a five-yard pass from senior Connor Werkman to junior Dylan Byrd to make the score 10–7. On the ensuing Springbrook possession, the Vikes thought they had a defensive stop, but a botched punt turned into a 50-yard run by the punter to extend the drive. Springbrook ended the half with another missed field goal, giving the Vikes a 10–7 halftime lead.

Out of the half, the Vike’’ defense came out aggressive and stopped the Springbrook offense giving the ball right back to Werkman and the offense. Byrd scored his second touchdown of the game on the next drive but a missed extra point would make the score 16–7. Another stop by the defense gave the Vikes offense the ball back with a chance to extend the lead. Instead, Werkman threw an interception costing the Vikes a chance to take advantage of their strong defensive play. Again, the Vikes’ defense was up to the task of stopping a struggling Springbrook offense.

As the Vikes led by nine points to start the fourth quarter, Byrd capitalized on some great blocks by the offensive line, to score his third touchdown of the game, this time on a 25-yard rush to extend their lead to 22–7. The defense came up with another stop, this time from an interception by senior Derrick Goodman. But, the Vikes would fumble on their next possession, giving Springbrook great field position in the red zone to try and cut into the lead. The Blue Devils would eventually score but the Vikes got the ball back and ran the clock out to secure the 22–14 victory.

Congratulations to all seniors, who were honored before the game as a part of senior night, on their incredible careers with the Vikes. This group of players helped administer an impressive turnaround from not winning any games in their freshman and sophomore years, to a winning season in their final year.

After a great ending to the regular season, the Vikes will play Springbrook again in the first round of the playoffs at home on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.