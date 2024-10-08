Football dominates Einstein 42–10 on Homecoming

The football team (3–2) cruised past the Albert Einstein Titans (0–5) 42–10 on Homecoming night.

On a brisk night, the Vikes packed the stands with an enthusiastic crowd excited to watch their beloved football team on Homecoming weekend. To begin the game, both teams exchanged punts before the Vikes went on a dominant offensive drive capped off by a 13-yard run by junior Dylan Byrd that was fumbled into the end zone and recovered by junior Aidan Joffre to make the score 7–0. After a great punt return later in the quarter, senior Liam Plitt connected on a field goal to put the Vikes up 10–0 at the end of the quarter.

The defense continued to dominate the Titans to begin the second quarter, allowing no time for the opposing quarterback to throw the ball while stopping the run. Meanwhile, the offense continued its success with senior Dylan Eisenstein catching a 28-yard touchdown. After a flurry of bizarre safeties by both teams in the middle of the quarter, two for Whitman and one for Einstein, Byrd scored on a two-yard rush. The Vikes weren’t done yet as senior Theo Jacobs recovered an onside kick and senior Connor Werkman scored on a 41-yard rushing touchdown to make the score 35–2 at the half.

The second half was more of the same as Einstein couldn’t get past the Vikings’ defense while the offense added another rushing touchdown late in the third quarter. Though Einstein did score a touchdown in the fourth quarter, it didn’t take away from the impressive performance the Vikes put up after an emotional win last week.

After a blowout win, the Vikes will look to continue their win streak when they take on the Churchill Bulldogs (2–3) at home on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.