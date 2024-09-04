The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Whitman administrators implement Walt Wisdom Time

By Allegra Bai
September 4, 2024
The new initiative will alternate with the existing OneWhitman program each Wednesday, providing students with regular opportunities to focus on their academic progress and overall well-being.

Whitman administrators recently introduced “Walt Wisdom Time,” providing students with a dedicated period to focus on completing schoolwork. 

Walt Wisdom Time will be held every other Wednesday as a 40-minute period between periods three and four. During this time, students can receive teacher assistance, retake tests and engage in wellness activities. The new initiative will alternate with the existing OneWhitman program each Wednesday, providing students with regular opportunities to focus on their academic progress and overall well-being. 

Principal Gregory Miller published a newsletter on the Whitman website outlining changes for the 2024-2025 school year, including the introduction of Walt Wisdom Time. 

According to the newsletter, the primary purpose of “Walt Wisdom Time” is to meet the MCPS requirement to incorporate social-emotional learning or wellness time into students’ schedules. 

Story continues below advertisement

English teacher Matthew Bruneel believes Walt Wisdom Time will help students manage stress and improve their well-being.

“I think it’ll be nice to have a designated reassess and retake period in the day,” Bruneel said. “I think, academically, it’s going to help people [and] that will have that auxiliary effect of reducing stress because there’s going to be time to get caught up on stuff.”

Whitman’s Bridge to Wellness team is also optimistic regarding this addition to students’ schedules. Youth Development Specialist Anna Burton shared her thoughts on the importance of  Walt Wisdom Time.

“I think it’s positive; it gives people time to take a break mentally, even with the schoolwork, and have time to digest,” Burton said. “I think it’s progressive.” 

Burton and other Bridge to Wellness team members stressed the importance of prioritizing students’ mental health in schools. 

Junior Eliza Lowe emphasized the value of this initiative in improving students’ mental health, highlighting how the allocated study time could positively impact students’ overall school experience. 

“I think Walt Wisdom Time will benefit students’ mental health because it gives them a little time to take a break from classes,” Lowe said. “It gives them even more time to get work done and study, hopefully causing less stress and anxiety.” 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
According to a study done by a Stanford University researcher, students find that homework significantly contributes to the current mental health crisis, with 56% of surveyed students considering homework a primary source of stress.
Board of Education passes proposed amendment to homework policy
Miller attended Villanova University and began his career as an educator at the National Center for Children and Families, a nonprofit organization that supports vulnerable children and families.
MCPS Board of Education appoints Gregory Miller as new Whitman Principal
Before serving in Stafford County, Taylor was the Deputy Superintendent in Chesterfield County, the 2016 Region III Superintendent of the Year for Middlesex County and the University of Virginia’s Alumni Outstanding Principal in 2012.
MCPS appoints Dr. Thomas W. Taylor as new Superintendent
pexels.com
Staff in MCPS autism program involuntarily transferred, stoking further budget concerns
In March 2023, five reports of antisemitic incidents in MCPS occurred in a week and four reports of antisemitic vandalism on campus caused the indefinite closure of all outdoor facilities at Northwood High School.
Recent local antisemitic incidents lead to increased tensions in MCPS
During Goodwin’s time at Whitman, the community faced deaths by suicide, illness and accident. He would send out regular emails to the community advising against drinking parties and advocating for more parental involvement.
Whitman library dedicated to Former Principal Alan Goodwin
More in Spotlight
Through Our Eyes: Episode 6 - Cultural Appropriation vs. Cultural Appreciation
Through Our Eyes: Episode 6 - Cultural Appropriation vs. Cultural Appreciation
Senior Destinations 2024
Senior Destinations 2024
Namak is a newly opened Middle Eastern restaurant set in the heart of Washington D.C. and the product of experienced restaurant owners and longtime friends Saied Azali and John Cidre.
Review of Middle-Eastern restaurant ‘Namak’
Cancel culture: A roadblock on the path to social justice
Cancel culture: A roadblock on the path to social justice
Many teenagers’ packed school and extracurricular schedules only delay the rise of melatonin levels — which help signal the body to shut down for the night — by producing stress, keeping the body awake.
5 ways to improve your sleep schedule as a high schooler
For children, insufficient access to food can delay development and lead to behavioral issues such as anxiety and aggression. When the COVID-19 pandemic first broke out in 2020, the number of people living with food insecurity in MoCo rose to 115,000 — 37% higher than the pre-pandemic level.
So What Else; how a local non-profit combats food insecurity
About the Contributor
Allegra Bai
Allegra Bai, News Writer
Grade 11 If you were a bagel, what would you be? Blueberry Bagel