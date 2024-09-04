Whitman administrators implement Walt Wisdom Time

Whitman administrators recently introduced “Walt Wisdom Time,” providing students with a dedicated period to focus on completing schoolwork.

Walt Wisdom Time will be held every other Wednesday as a 40-minute period between periods three and four. During this time, students can receive teacher assistance, retake tests and engage in wellness activities. The new initiative will alternate with the existing OneWhitman program each Wednesday, providing students with regular opportunities to focus on their academic progress and overall well-being.

Principal Gregory Miller published a newsletter on the Whitman website outlining changes for the 2024-2025 school year, including the introduction of Walt Wisdom Time.

According to the newsletter, the primary purpose of “Walt Wisdom Time” is to meet the MCPS requirement to incorporate social-emotional learning or wellness time into students’ schedules.

English teacher Matthew Bruneel believes Walt Wisdom Time will help students manage stress and improve their well-being.

“I think it’ll be nice to have a designated reassess and retake period in the day,” Bruneel said. “I think, academically, it’s going to help people [and] that will have that auxiliary effect of reducing stress because there’s going to be time to get caught up on stuff.”

Whitman’s Bridge to Wellness team is also optimistic regarding this addition to students’ schedules. Youth Development Specialist Anna Burton shared her thoughts on the importance of Walt Wisdom Time.

“I think it’s positive; it gives people time to take a break mentally, even with the schoolwork, and have time to digest,” Burton said. “I think it’s progressive.”

Burton and other Bridge to Wellness team members stressed the importance of prioritizing students’ mental health in schools.

Junior Eliza Lowe emphasized the value of this initiative in improving students’ mental health, highlighting how the allocated study time could positively impact students’ overall school experience.

“I think Walt Wisdom Time will benefit students’ mental health because it gives them a little time to take a break from classes,” Lowe said. “It gives them even more time to get work done and study, hopefully causing less stress and anxiety.”