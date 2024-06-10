The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Almond moms: A look into 21st-century diet culture
The Black & White’s guide to the potential nationwide TikTok ban
Farewell Q&A with Whitman Principal Robert Dodd
Cyber-bomb threat forces Whitman into shelter-in-place, evacuation
English teacher Douglas Prouty retires after three years at Whitman
The spread of sexist language: How social media influences misogyny

The spread of sexist language: How social media influences misogyny

June 6, 2024

Almond moms: A look into 21st-century diet culture

By Cassidy Lewin
June 10, 2024
Jessica Wong
Parental focus on nutrition isn’t always detrimental — children often need parents to role model a healthy lifestyle. In moderation, exemplifying healthy behaviors can be beneficial, promoting consistent exercise routines and less sugary diets. Diet awareness in itself isn’t negative, but the misuse of it is.

A young girl picks a granola bar off the supermarket shelf and places it in the shopping cart. Her mother reads the nutrition label and comments, “I really don’t think you need this.” 

While this phenomenon is far from new, it has a relatively new name. An “almond mom” is a common term for a parent who controls their child through dieting. They ultimately hope to keep their child’s weight down by limiting their nutritional intake and pressuring them to live an excessively health-focused lifestyle.

“Almond moms” originated from parents who follow dangerously unhealthy eating habits themselves and inflict those habits on their children. The idolization of a “perfect body” and the belief that being thin is the ultimate goal fuels these parenting habits, prompting teenagers to resort to unhealthy behaviors in an attempt to achieve a flawless figure.

Health teacher Shawn Winans expressed concern about excessively health-focused parenting, explaining the detrimental effects of a control-driven relationship with food. He suggests that internal insecurities are the catalyst for extreme parenting styles.

“I think overly health-focused parenting comes from moms’ insecurity because they want to be like their daughters,” Winans said. “With ‘thin culture,’ they’re trying to get their daughters to portray a slim figure because maybe they weren’t like that in the past.”

A childhood that constantly focuses on food intake and exercise can diminish a child’s self-worth and foster a belief that weight directly correlates to self-image. 

Additionally, social media influence has a significant connection to body dissatisfaction and can lead to body image concerns, eating disorders and poor mental health due to social comparison. Constant negative messages from social media create an environment in which parents must combat societal norms regarding body image. However, when parental messages’ align with those from social media, they can drastically harm children’s self-image. Children caught in social media comparisons feel that set standards make it hard to see the reality behind posts.

Sophomore Allie Griffin recounts the effects of social media on her body image. She said that growing up she encountered misconceptions about unrealistic beauty standards which harmed her generation’s self-confidence.

 “The ability to edit people’s faces and features on social media has definitely had a negative impact,” Griffin said. “How people alter themselves on social media sets a bad precedent for how people should feel about themselves.” 

Disordered eating strongly correlates with how individuals were raised, as past trauma seemingly creates a desire for a perfect appearance. When children consistently hear from their parents that they don’t meet ideal body standards, it’s less surprising when eating disorders eventually emerge. The National Eating Disorders Association reports that 22% of children and adolescents worldwide show signs of disordered eating. Out of any mental illness, eating disorders have the highest death risk. Starvation takes its toll on people with anorexia nervosa by disrupting vital body systems, which can potentially lead to death. Parents have to actively promote a healthy relationship with food to prevent long-term psychological effects.

“It’s not like you need to restrict kids’ calories at a young age,” Winans said. “Teach them to eat intuitively, eat when they’re full, or eat slower, using different strategies versus just restricting all the food to an almond.”

 Overrestrictive parents typically advocate for reducing portion sizes in their children’s meals, hoping their kids can achieve an appearance they approve of. Sophomore Vivienne Vanleeuwen is the daughter of a self-proclaimed almond mom and has experienced emotional repercussions from this health-focused routine. 

“Sometimes I get a little scared to eat sugar or food around my parents because I think I will get judged,” Vanleeuwen said. “It’s really not fun, and I miss out on the snacks I could have eaten.”

Parental focus on nutrition isn't always detrimental — children often need parents to role model a healthy lifestyle. In moderation, exemplifying healthy behaviors can be beneficial, promoting consistent exercise routines and less sugary diets. Diet awareness in itself isn't negative, but the misuse of it is. Parenting styles that include physical discipline and over-controlling behaviors can affect children in the long term, doubling their risk of developing various mental health conditions. Vanleeuwen explained that overcoming the influence of almond moms and internal body insecurities can be extremely difficult.

“At the end of the day, weight should be so far down on your list of important things,” she said. “Weight shouldn’t impact your enjoyment of life.”

