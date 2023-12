The wrestling team (2–0) defeated the Sherwood Warriors (1–1) 42–28 in the home opener on Tuesday night.

The Vikings controlled most of their matches, winning eight out of 14 with multiple forfeits from Sherwood. Some Vikings who claimed victory are Jacob Gaum, Levi Merenstein, Solomon Randall and Meran Elakel.

Whitman hopes to continue their winning streak when they take on Northwood at home on Wednesday, December 20.