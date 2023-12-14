The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Whitman fan allegedly calls Northwood player a racial slur at boys varsity basketball game
Wrestling defeats Sherwood 42–28 in home opener
Girls basketball dominates Kennedy 54–36; moves to 4-0
“Our community deserves clean water”: The Potomac River doesn’t have to be a health hazard
Antisemitic incidents occur at Whitman, Quince Orchard High School
Photo of the Day, 12/12: Students fold origami cranes for art installation in Commons

Photo of the Day, 12/12: Students fold origami cranes for art installation in Commons

December 12, 2023

Girls basketball dominates Kennedy 54–36; moves to 4-0

By Ben Belford-Peltzman
December 14, 2023
Girls+basketball+dominates+Kennedy+54%E2%80%9336%3B+moves+to+4-0
Vassili Prokopenko

The girls basketball team (4–0) blew out the Kennedy Cavaliers (2–2) on Wednesday night 54–36. With the dominating performance, the girl’s basketball team moved to 4–0 on the season and now have their eyes set on the Poolsville Falcons, who they play this Friday.

The game started tight, with both teams fighting for offensive rebounds. It was mostly a defensive battle during the first quarter, with very few shots falling in. The first period concluded 5–4 with the Vikings on top. The Vikes made a more dominant effort in the second quarter as they leaned on a passing game to get their offensive flowing. All game long, Whitman was rebounding well, registering 32 total rebounds, with sophomore Kaylah Tchoufa leading the way with nine rebounds. The first half ended with the Vikes up six and having a tight 17–11 lead. 

Along with a strong performance rebounding, the Vikes were successful in the paint, scoring 20 of their 56 points. Even with the first half being a great team effort, the second half was even more impressive from the Vikes. Whitman scored a season-high 24 points in the third quarter, expanding their lead to 41–21. The story of the third quarter was defense, which limited Kenedy to only ten points. It was more of the same story when the fourth quarter came around, even with the Vikes resting most of their starters. Sophomore Eva Leonhardt led the way with 15 points, draining 4-of-8 three-pointers. Leonhardt tallied four of the five three-pointers made by Whitman.

The Vikes will take on the Poolsville Falcons on Friday night at 7:15 and look to keep their undefeated season strong.

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Read this story in The Source App...

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *