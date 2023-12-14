Girls basketball dominates Kennedy 54–36; moves to 4-0

The girls basketball team (4–0) blew out the Kennedy Cavaliers (2–2) on Wednesday night 54–36. With the dominating performance, the girl’s basketball team moved to 4–0 on the season and now have their eyes set on the Poolsville Falcons, who they play this Friday.

The game started tight, with both teams fighting for offensive rebounds. It was mostly a defensive battle during the first quarter, with very few shots falling in. The first period concluded 5–4 with the Vikings on top. The Vikes made a more dominant effort in the second quarter as they leaned on a passing game to get their offensive flowing. All game long, Whitman was rebounding well, registering 32 total rebounds, with sophomore Kaylah Tchoufa leading the way with nine rebounds. The first half ended with the Vikes up six and having a tight 17–11 lead.

Along with a strong performance rebounding, the Vikes were successful in the paint, scoring 20 of their 56 points. Even with the first half being a great team effort, the second half was even more impressive from the Vikes. Whitman scored a season-high 24 points in the third quarter, expanding their lead to 41–21. The story of the third quarter was defense, which limited Kenedy to only ten points. It was more of the same story when the fourth quarter came around, even with the Vikes resting most of their starters. Sophomore Eva Leonhardt led the way with 15 points, draining 4-of-8 three-pointers. Leonhardt tallied four of the five three-pointers made by Whitman.

The Vikes will take on the Poolsville Falcons on Friday night at 7:15 and look to keep their undefeated season strong.